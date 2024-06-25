Photos: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers
The Milwaukee Brewers played the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 24, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Brewers played the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 24, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Panthers are looking to avoid an epic collapse and hoist the Cup for the first time.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.