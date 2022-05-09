PHOTOS: From Michael Jordan to Michelle Obama, superstar athletes and celebrities abounded at the Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the pit lane prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The fastest drivers in the world were in Florida over the weekend for the first ever Miami Grand Prix.

Formula One's latest foray into the United States brought out a ton of star power.

Celebrities and sports stars including Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Michelle Obama were all in attendance.

The fastest drivers in the world were in Miami this weekend to take part in Formula One's first ever Miami Grand Prix.

While drivers like race winner Max Verstappen and racing icon Lewis Hamilton bring plenty of star power wherever they go, things shot up to a new level in Miami, with stars from across the sporting world and beyond showing up to support their favorite drivers and take in the race.

Take a look below at the star-studded attendees of the Miami Grand Prix.

David Beckham looked right at home alongside the Red Bull Racing team.

David Beckham stands with the Red Bull Racing team on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Michael Jordan checked in with Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes garage ahead of the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the pit lane prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Tom Brady stood alongside fellow GOATs Jordan, Beckham, and Lewis Hamilton for a picture that was worth far more than 1,000 words.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were ready for fun in the sun on a hot Miami day.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union walk in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

LeBron James took in the race from the grandstand, but caught up with Beckham as well over race weekend.

Rapper Bad Bunny exuded Miami vibes in his beach-ready look.

—Access Bad Bunny ☀️🌊❤️ (@AccessBadBunny) May 8, 2022

Ashton Kutcher and his son Dmitri strolled the paddock.

Ashton Kutcher and his son Dmitri look on in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Michelle Obama looked ready to lead Mercedes to victory if they needed some extra help.

Michelle Obama looks on from the Mercedes GP garage during the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One commentator Martin Brundle mistook Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes during his walk of the grid. Banchero had a good laugh about it.

Mahomes was, in fact, in attendance — only elsewhere.

Venus and Serena Williams both looked red-carpet ready.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams walk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Matt Damon was seen walking the paddock ahead of the race.

Golfer Bubba Watson, musician and producer Pharrell Williams, and luxury watchmaker Richard Mille made up one of the more interesting trios of fame you could find over the weekend.

Actress Kathryn Hahn showed her support for Williams Racing.

While DJ Khaled is apparently a McLaren man.

Josh Allen and Paris Hilton were also hovering around the McLaren garage.

While George Lucas watched practice with Mercedes.

—Blast Points Podcast 🔜 SWCA (@blast_points) May 7, 2022

