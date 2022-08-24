Photos: 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
Here are some of the best photos from the week in Atlanta.
Here are some of the best photos from the week in Atlanta.
Check out the clubs that got the job done at East Lake.
Rory McIlroy overcame a six-stroke deficit to capture the 2022 Tour Championship and claim a record third FedExCup title.
McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.
Hailey Davidson is addressing the wave of backlash she’s received since falling short in her bid to become the first transgender woman to earn an LPGA card.
It seems as if the PGA Tour’s recently announced changes are already having an impact.
Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World Series champions remained two games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, who beat Colorado.
Woods and McIlroy are two of the PGA Tour's most important advocates
It was just last week that Steve Stricker caddied for his daughter Bobbi at LPGA Qualifying.
In 338 starts on the PGA Tour, Tringale has never found the winner's circle.
Blake Lively took advantage of the pre-Labor Day summer season to drop her own hump day thirst-trap bikini pic, featuring her poolside in a short sleeved white top and sleek bottom.
Sahith Theegala might have finished next to last at the Tour Championship, but just like the payout at East Lake, it was really a bonus.
Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour, but an amended complaint now includes LIV Golf as an interested party.
Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating.
Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club.
Kneeling in a patch of yellow wildflowers, a Chechen soldier carefully attaches an explosive device to the bottom of a small drone. After this and other training outside the Ukrainian capital, the Chechen soldiers, in assorted camouflage footwear and protective gear, will be heading to the front lines in Ukraine, vowing to continue the fight against Russia that raged for years in their North Caucasus homeland. Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred republic in southern Russia, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine.
Everyone loves watching Rory hit driver. Even Max Homa.
Rory McIlroy is going home $18 million richer.
This multifunctional mop uses the power of steam to clean multiple surfaces, including upholstery, windows, and all types of floors.
Daily TV and radio listings
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.