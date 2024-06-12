Photos: Memphis defeat Tides 4-1
The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Norfolk Tides 4-1 at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 11, 2024.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Joey Chestnut has won the competition 16 times and every year since 2016.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
"May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows," Vinicius wrote.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turning down the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, and Caitlin Clark being snubbed for the Olympics.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open