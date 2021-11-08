Photos: Matthew Stafford and Rams fall to Titans at SoFi Stadium

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scores a touchdown against the Rams in the second quarter of a 28-16 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A pair of costly interceptions, more than 100 yards in penalties and the inability to sustain drives all played a roll in the Rams' four-game winning streak ending in a 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game's defining moments on camera. Here's a look at his best images from the contest.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an interception just before he's tackled in the end zone during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson can't haul in a pass in the end zone in front of Titans defensive back Chris Jackson during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Titans receiver A.J. Brown can't make a catch before stepping out of bounds in the end zone as Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon tries to defend during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Titans receiver Chester Rogers can't make a catch as he takes big hit from Rams linebacker Ernest Jones in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

