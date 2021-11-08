Photos: Matthew Stafford and Rams fall to Titans at SoFi Stadium

Wally Skalij
·1 min read

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scores a touchdown.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scores a touchdown against the Rams in the second quarter of a 28-16 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A pair of costly interceptions, more than 100 yards in penalties and the inability to sustain drives all played a roll in the Rams' four-game winning streak ending in a 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game's defining moments on camera. Here's a look at his best images from the contest.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown in the first quarter.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an interception just before he&#39;s tackled in the end zone.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an interception just before he's tackled in the end zone during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams receiver Van Jefferson can&#39;t make the catch in the end zone in front of Titans defensive back Chris Jackson.
Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson can't haul in a pass in the end zone in front of Titans defensive back Chris Jackson during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Titans receiver A.J. Brown makes a catch but is out of bounds in the end zone as Rams cornerback Dont&#39;e Deayon defends.
Titans receiver A.J. Brown can't make a catch before stepping out of bounds in the end zone as Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon tries to defend during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Titans receiver Chester Rogers can&#39;t make a catch as he takes big hit from Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.
Titans receiver Chester Rogers can't make a catch as he takes big hit from Rams linebacker Ernest Jones in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

