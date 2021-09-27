Photos: Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeat the Buccaneers

In this article:

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp dives for the end zone to score a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the third quarter of the Rams' 34-34 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams picked up an important win Sunday, defeating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 at SoFi Stadium to remain unbeaten on the season.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij chronicled some of the biggest moments of the game. Check out his best shots from the contest.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee catches a touchdown pass in front of Bucaneers cornerback Carlton Davis in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell prevents Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson from making a catch in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald forces Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to fumble in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is upended by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield after making a catch in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson fails to make a catch in front of Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson beats Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Justin Hollins celebrates after stopping the Buccaneers on third down. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Kenny Young runs past Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Rams stopped Tampa Bay on fourth down in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, bottom, fumbles, but offensive linemen Rob Havenstein, left, and Austin Corbett help recover the ball. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams running back Sony Michel picks up yards against the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

