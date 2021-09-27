Photos: Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeat the Buccaneers

Titans pass rusher Rashad Weaver broke his right fibula Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. The team announced an ankle injury for the rookie during the game. The prognosis is yet to be announced. Weaver played an expanded role with Bud Dupree (knee) active only in case of emergency. He left in the third quarter [more]
Earlier this week, head coach Sean McVay said he wanted to get receiver DeSean Jackson more involved in the offense. Consider the mission accomplished. After missing the receiver on a couple of targets earlier in the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Jackson with a 75-yard bomb touchdown to open the third quarter. Jackson had gotten
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take the NFL’s No. 4 offense into their home opener against Philadelphia and the fourth-best defense. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season last October at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles are 9-3 on Monday night since 2013.