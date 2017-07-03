PHOTOS: Manchester United unveil new jersey for 2017-18

Manchester United have released their new home jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

Jose Mourino’s will be looking fresh as they return to the UEFA Champions League and plot a Premier League title push. Let’s just hope they’re quite good at doing up buttons, because there are plenty of them on this shirt…

Below you will see photos of star names modeling the new jersey from adidas, which is the latest in a long line of kit reveals from PL clubs over the weekend.









Our new 2017/18 home kit by @adidasfootball – take a look behind the scenes with our players.#MUFC #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a3C8eSjC0h — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017



