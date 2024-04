Photos: Take a look inside the Tar Heels’ spring football scrimmage

The North Carolina football team held a scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Who has the edge for starting quarterback at North Carolina, Conner Harrell or Max Johnson ?

The Tar Heels are preparing of their annual spring football game to be held on April 20, 2024 at Kenan Stadium.

North Carolina graduate transfer quarterback Max Johnson (14) runs through a drill during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina sophomore quarterback Conner Harrell (15) runs through a drill during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Mack Brown directs his players during their scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements talks with his unit during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina running back Davion Cause (21) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) pulls in a pass from quarterback Max Johnson during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina graduate transfer quarterback Max Johnson (14) works from the pocket during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Major Byrd (32) races to the end zone for a touchdown during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina offensive lineman Carter Kulka (60) hoists Major Byrd (32) after scoring a touchdown during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Major Byrd (32) celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during a scrimmage on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com