Photos: A look back on Devon Achane’s Aggie career

Texas A&M has produced a lot of productive college running backs throughout its history. One of the most electrifying has been Devon Achane and his championship-level track speed was on display weekly. After spending a few years splitting time with other backs, he was handed the keys to the car during his junior season where he put up his career-best in rushing yards.

Following the end of the season, Achane made the decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and also earned an invite to the NFL Combine located in Indianapolis. NFL analyst, Lance Zierlein, recently gave his overview of the speedster:

Finding a player comparison for Achane is challenging because he has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but is very small by NFL standards. He has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team is willing to give him. Achane can be a complementary slasher with the ability to mismatch coverage out of the backfield or from the slot. However, he’s simply too talented and explosive as a runner to be confined to gadget duty. History does not favor backs his size, but his playmaking potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft.

He’s been mocked mainly in the third round on most of the boards I’ve seen, and especially to the Dallas Cowboys due to their running back position being in limbo.

We wish Achane the best in this draft and please take a few moments to take a look at some photos over the course of his career.

Orange Bowl - Texas A&M vs North Carolina

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the football for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Orange Bowl - Texas A&M vs North Carolina

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Orange Bowl - Texas A&M vs North Carolina

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) throws out oranges after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico at Texas A&M

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Miami at Texas A&M

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M at Alabama

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) rushes for a touchdown past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Florida at Texas A&M

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Achane - Headshot

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) looks on prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LSU at Texas A&M

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) tries to elude LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LSU at Texas A&M

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; The crow cheers as Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire