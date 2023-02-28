Photos: A look back on Antonio Johnson’s Aggie career

Antonio Johnson is a potential first-round pick and is even rated the second-best safety in the 2023 draft by PFF. The 6-3, 200-pound safety missed a few games due to injury last season but still managed to help bring much-needed stability to an extremely young defense playing in a new system.

His sophomore year is where he put up his best numbers during his three years at Texas A&M. In the 12 games he started in 2021 he was second on the team with 79 tackles, had five pass breakups, and ended the season with 8.5 tackles for loss. Johnson was named to the AP All-SEC second team and a PPF All-American during that same year.

Like Achane, Johnson also decided to leave a year early to enter the NFL draft. He will be putting his skill on display along with his fellow Aggies. Check out this excerpt from The Draft Network:

“…Johnson is an instinctive defender that plays a physical brand of football and lines up all over the field. Texas A&M aligns Johnson as a slot corner, split zone safety, and even occasionally as a linebacker and he shows comfort in each of those roles. Johnson is a sharp processor that stays leveraged and has a rapid downhill trigger. He is aggressive in pursuit and physical when playing through contact. Johnson is an outstanding tackler that embraces the fundamentals of arriving balanced, wrapping, and bringing his feet through…”

If Johnson is taken in the first round it will be the first time a defensive player was taken in the first two rounds since 2017. We believe he will end that drought in April when he is picked. Please take a few moments to take a look at some photos over the course of his career.

Orange Bowl - Texas A&M vs North Carolina

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) catches football for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama at Texas A&M

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) drops a pass while being covered by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M at Missouri

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Houston at Texas A&M

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) lines up against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M at Alabama

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) and defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) celebrate after Gilbert intercepted a pass from Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (not pictured) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M at Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) is called for pass interference on Auburn Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (0) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

LSU at Texas A&M

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M at Auburn

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27)up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Nathan Bax (89) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire