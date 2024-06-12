PHOTOS: Legendary Fort Worth Dunbar coach Robert Hughes and the Flying Wildcats
tom johanningmeier
Robert Hughes, who coached two Fort Worth city high schools to state championships in boys basketball, both in the segregated and integrated eras, and who won more games than any other basketball coach in the country, died on Tuesday in Fort Worth. He was 96.
Hughes won five state championships, 35 district titles and was named the 2003 National High School Coach of the Year. His career record was 1,333-264.
