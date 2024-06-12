PHOTOS: Legendary Fort Worth Dunbar coach Robert Hughes and the Flying Wildcats

Robert Hughes, who coached two Fort Worth city high schools to state championships in boys basketball, both in the segregated and integrated eras, and who won more games than any other basketball coach in the country, died on Tuesday in Fort Worth. He was 96.

Hughes won five state championships, 35 district titles and was named the 2003 National High School Coach of the Year. His career record was 1,333-264.

Dunbar head coach Robert Hughes (center) celebrates with his team. At right is Dunbar player Lance Jackson. Dunbar defeats Ozen 66­-54. Conference AAAA Boy’s Basketball State Championship Final at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin,Texas Saturday March 8, 2003.

The Dunbar players celebrate winning the district championship as Dunbar’s coach Robert Hughes breaks the record as the all-time winningest basketball coach playing Polytechnic High School, Tuesday night at TCU’s Daniel Meyer Coliseum.

Former Dunbar head coach Robert Hughes Sr. scouts the game from the stands during the Dunbar vs O.D. Wyatt Boys High School basketball game at Wilkerson-Greines Acivity Center in Fort Worth on January 10, 2009. Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Sharon M. Steinman

James Cash, center, signed a letter of intent with TCU Basketball Coach Buster Brannon and the I. M. Terrell all-stater became the first to break the color line in Southwest Conference basketball. Cash’s coach, Robert Hughes, is pictured at left.

The four winningest high school basketball coaches in the country in 1995: Bill Kreuger, Clear Lake; Robert Hughes, Dunbar; Ralph Tasker, Hobbs, New Mexico; and Morgan Wooten, DeMatha Hyatssville, Maryland.