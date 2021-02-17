Photos of Lake Tahoe rink for NHL Outdoor series should excite Bruins fans

Photos of outdoor Lake Tahoe rink should excite Bruins fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're just a few days away from the Boston Bruins' most aesthetically-pleasing game of the season.

The Bruins will travel to Lake Tahoe on Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the NHL Outdoors series. Bruins-Flyers will follow Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, which means outdoor hockey is right around the corner.

The rink is being constructed a stone's throw from Lake Tahoe on the 18th green of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course, and it's a sight to behold.

Here's a sneak peek courtesy of the Bruins and the NHL:

And here are more awesome shots of the rink from NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika:

One site visit. Two months of planning with Zoom calls and satellite photos to stage a game at a place unlike any the NHL has before. How we got here. https://t.co/4cCQLupgAc via @NHLdotcom — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 16, 2021

An outdoor hockey rink with a massive lake and snow-capped mountains in the background? Yes please. (Also, those retro Golden Knights and Avs signs are awesome.)

The icing on the cake is that it's shaping up to be a beautiful day for Bruins-Flyers, with sun in the forecast and a high of 45 degrees on Sunday.

The B's have dealt with a few schedule postponements and will host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night before flying out to Nevada, but the chance to play in such a unique setting should be a treat for the current East Division leaders (10-2-2).

NBC10 Boston will have full coverage of Bruins-Flyers starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday with Bruins Pregame Live presented by Coors Seltzer with Michael Felger and Tony Amonte. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

