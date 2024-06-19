Photos: Klay Thompson practicing with Team Bahamas at Olympic training camp

With the summer Olympic games around the corner, national teams are beginning to prepare for Paris with training camp before qualifying games get underway at the start of July.

Despite suiting up for Team USA in the past, one member of the Golden State Warriors reported to training camp with a new national team for the summer. Klay Thompson joined the Bahamian national team, led by former Golden State assistant Chris DeMarco.

Although Thompson isn’t expected to play in the Bahamas’ Olympic qualifying games in July, Thompson is participating in their training camp in Houston.

Thompson will join fellow NBA players Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield with Team Bahamas. College prospects VJ Edgecombe, AJ Storr and Donnie Freeman.

Via @10thYearSeniors on Twitter:

Via @swishcultures_ on Twitter:

Bahamas National Team scrimmage 🔥 Klay Thompson , Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and a lot of NBA talent were competing @10thYearSeniors pic.twitter.com/RZBV4xREE4 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 18, 2024

