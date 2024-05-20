Photos: Kingsport’s first ‘School’s (Almost) Out Skatepark Day’

Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wheels were turning at the first ‘School’s (Almost) Out Skatepark Day’ event on Sunday.

The free event, held at Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark, celebrated the approaching start of summer vacation.

The day included a range of activities, from skateboarding to booths where attendees could paint their own grip tape, mini skateboards and more. There was also a STEM event where participants built miniature skateparks. Woodstock Skateshop and its team demonstrated impressive skills and tricks.

Nine complete skateboard sets, 12 new decks and various other prizes were given away at the event. Zionville Ramp Company raffled free skate sessions and door prizes, too.

The event was collaborative between 21:12 Skateboarding, Lincoln Elementary School and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.

