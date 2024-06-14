Photos: Kansas City Chiefs on red carpet for Super Bowl LVIII Championship ring ceremony

If you’re going to wear the bling, you have to dress the part.

Fresh off of the final day of their mandatory mini-camp, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and their Kansas City Chiefs teammates donned their sleekest suits to attend ceremonies Thursday to receive their Super Bowl LVIII Championship rings. Current Chiefs players on the Super Bowl team along with coaches and the team owners and some former teammates who are now on other teams celebrated the occasion at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Many arrived in designer apparel for their moment on the red carpet leading into the museum posing for photos along the way. This was the second consecutive year for the glitzy event since the Chiefs won back to back Super Bowls. Several players on the team now have three Super Bowl rings, all won in the last five seasons.

Here are photos from the event.

Chiefs Mike Danna walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event on Thursday at The Nelson-Atkins Museum.

Former Chiefs kicker Tommy Townsend on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid took a selfie with Taylen Biggs, a social media personality, as he walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation even.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nic Jones walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs backup quarter Blaine Gabbert and his wife Bekah Mills on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Deneric Prince walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings presentation event.

Chiefs defensive lineman Nick Allegretti and wife Christina walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and his wife Lyndsay Bell walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a date on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Isiah Pacheco on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation.

Brad Gee, left, Vice President of Football Communications, holds the name card as Chiefs quarterback Patrick and Brittany Mahomes posed on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and date on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt poses for photos with his daughter Gracie, left, and wife Tavia Hunt Thursday during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Championship ring ceremony red carpet event at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Sharron Hunt and Dan Hunt, right, and family members on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman shows off his jacket during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Championship ring ceremony red carpet event.

Matt McMullen of the Chiefs talked with quarterback Patrick on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings presentation event.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings presentation event.

Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife Kathy walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Caliendo and girlfriend Olivia Storm on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and his wife Stacey walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Deon Bush and his wife, Amina Smith, walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event on.

Dave Merritt, Chiefs defensive backs coach, and his wife Yolanda, walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson looked sharp on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

The Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event was on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at The Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City.

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes posed on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs Cornell Powell walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event,

Chiefs Trent McDuffie on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Former Chief Prince Tega Wanogho walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.

Chiefs George Karlaftis walked the red carpet before the Super Bowl LVIII championship ring presentation event.