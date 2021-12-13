Photos: Justin Herbert and Chargers dominate in victory over Giants

Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton, right, hauls in a 59-yard touchdown pass over New York Giants safety Logan Ryan in the second quarter of the Chargers' 37-21 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 37-21 victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Check out his best photos of the game.

A video screen projecting a game between the Saints and the Jets is reflected on a plexiglass barrier at SoFi Stadium as fans arrive early to watch the Chargers and Giants play. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after throwing a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer, left, outruns Giants cornerback Jarren Williams for a touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones, right, celebrates after stopping New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley for a loss on third down in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New York Giants running back Elijhaa Penny, right, celebrates after beating Chargers middle linebacker Kenneth Murray for a first-half touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, left, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, knocks the ball loose from New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon on fourth down in the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers tight end Jared Cook catches a touchdown pass over New York Giants inside linebacker Reggie Ragland in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker eludes Chargers tacklers on a second-half run. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

