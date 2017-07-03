PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017-18 Premier League season

With teams returning to preseason, the 2017-18 Premier League season is just 40 days away and that means one thing: fresh kits.
Over the weekend a whole host of PL clubs released their new home and away threads for the season, with plenty of others doing so at various points over the summer.
Below is a look at the confirmed new jerseys for each PL club, with plenty more still to drop before the start of the new season.
Which are you favorites?
You heard the lads!
Get yours �� https://t.co/s6INoP0rTV pic.twitter.com/Qczvk5SwSF
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 3, 2017
Bournemouth
It's time. Our #NextChapter begins… �� #afcb �� pic.twitter.com/E2HXYe3DKk
— AFC Bournemouth �� (@afcbournemouth) June 21, 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion
Pre-order the new #BHAFC 17/18 home kit now at https://t.co/alYEPmjrcq! https://t.co/atTKrxn3ay
— BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 24, 2017
KIT: Introducing the new Burnley FC home kit for the 2017/18 season.#StrengthInUnityhttps://t.co/K55VaiOEmN pic.twitter.com/WCqtJfJMFK
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 14, 2017
Looking good, lads! ��@DavidLuiz_4 @_Pedro17_ @VictorMoses @hazardeden10 #WeAreThePride pic.twitter.com/UYJoGKNIxo
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2017
Crystal Palace
A gentle reminder that our 2017/18 Home Kit sponsored by @manbetxofficial will be available soon…https://t.co/lhSjUclIWr
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 27, 2017
Everton
�� | @DavyKlaassen looking �� in our new 2017/18 @umbro home kit!
Available in store and online ➡️ https://t.co/72y1rC2Vb0 pic.twitter.com/GH047eWlfS
— Everton (@Everton) June 17, 2017
Huddersfield Town
Officially the fastest selling #htafc on record! �������� pic.twitter.com/VgvPfx4aNG
— htafcmegastore (@htafcmegastore) June 30, 2017
Introducing the 2017/18 Leicester City home kit by @pumafootball!
#BeFearless pic.twitter.com/9DD80NTxrw
— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 19, 2017
Liverpool
Here it is – our 2017/18 home kit.
Secure yours for Friday 19 May: https://t.co/lcgZri2EPQ pic.twitter.com/PrK5AuI9uz
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2017
Our 2017-18 @NBFootball away kit. A fitting choice to celebrate 125 years of #LFC.
Available online now: https://t.co/p3YjZMJwBr#PureLFC pic.twitter.com/IVq9lWlXRv
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2017
Inspired by our 1967/68 league title winning kit. ��
A closer look at the finer details…��
Available now ➡️ https://t.co/59kRWmgYrI #MCFC pic.twitter.com/M9b8mMtkof
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 31, 2017
Forever red. �� Our new 2017/18 Home kit by @adidasfootball.
Exclusively at https://t.co/TPRDQh2aEQ & official club stores. #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/pgU3guKITj
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017
Our new away kit for 2017/18 will look great with @ChampionsLeague badges on! https://t.co/qcHecJf2hD pic.twitter.com/QCdpIqMQZu
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2017
NEW KIT: Our 2017/18 @pumafootball home kit is now available in store and online.
���� https://t.co/KHYLDl7rae #NUFC #125YearsUnited pic.twitter.com/8JiLLn5NLu
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 16, 2017
Southampton
Superhero status: attained. �� #MadeForHeroes #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/se6fqGPW9M
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 16, 2017
Stoke City
Brand new #SCFC 2017/18 Home and Away kits on sale from Thursday 11th May in Club Stores.
��⚪️ #SCFC ���� pic.twitter.com/qVORXgB4Xn
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 8, 2017
Swansea City
#GritAndBeauty. @LeroyFer8, @LukaszFabianski and @martinolsson3 show off our 2017-18 kits. ��
Pre-order �� https://t.co/DpOqihcSzN pic.twitter.com/vk3wCDnVsx
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 20, 2017
Our new @NikeUK kits for 2017/18, as modelled by some of the lads… �� #WatchUsRise #COYS pic.twitter.com/tSZPx1Z7qg
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 2, 2017
Watford
�� | First the leak, now a proper peek!
Here's your new #watfordfc @adidasUK kit! ��#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/QwCQqFl8ib
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) June 14, 2017
�� Our new @adidasUK home kit is now in store!#HereToCreate #WBA pic.twitter.com/hWKJJaQNxE
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 26, 2017
�� Home or away…Always Albion
Our 2017/18 @adidasUK away kit. Pre-order now https://t.co/5zCuczHJ2z.#WBA pic.twitter.com/KQi0UGRFAv
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 1, 2017
Introducing our new 2017/18 Home Kit! ⚒️#WeAreWestHam #COYI pic.twitter.com/YGNfCEGuId
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 21, 2017
Our first ever black away kit! ⚒#WeAreWestHam pic.twitter.com/J07CX1PKkZ
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 26, 2017
