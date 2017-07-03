PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017-18 Premier League season

Joe Prince-Wright

With teams returning to preseason, the 2017-18 Premier League season is just 40 days away and that means one thing: fresh kits.

[ MORE: Full 2017-18 PL schedule

Over the weekend a whole host of PL clubs released their new home and away threads for the season, with plenty of others doing so at various points over the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below is a look at the confirmed new jerseys for each PL club, with plenty more still to drop before the start of the new season.

Which are you favorites?

Arsenal


Bournemouth


Brighton & Hove Albion


Burnley


Chelsea


Crystal Palace


Everton


Huddersfield Town


Leicester City


Liverpool



Manchester City


Manchester United



Newcastle United


Southampton


Stoke City


Swansea City


Tottenham Hotspur


Watford


West Bromwich Albion



West Ham United