PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017-18 Premier League season

With teams returning to preseason, the 2017-18 Premier League season is just 40 days away and that means one thing: fresh kits.

Over the weekend a whole host of PL clubs released their new home and away threads for the season, with plenty of others doing so at various points over the summer.

Below is a look at the confirmed new jerseys for each PL club, with plenty more still to drop before the start of the new season.

Which are you favorites?

Arsenal





Bournemouth





Brighton & Hove Albion





Burnley

KIT: Introducing the new Burnley FC home kit for the 2017/18 season.#StrengthInUnityhttps://t.co/K55VaiOEmN pic.twitter.com/WCqtJfJMFK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 14, 2017





Chelsea





Crystal Palace

A gentle reminder that our 2017/18 Home Kit sponsored by @manbetxofficial will be available soon…https://t.co/lhSjUclIWr — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 27, 2017





Everton





Huddersfield Town





Leicester City





Liverpool

Here it is – our 2017/18 home kit. Secure yours for Friday 19 May: https://t.co/lcgZri2EPQ pic.twitter.com/PrK5AuI9uz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2017









Manchester City

Inspired by our 1967/68 league title winning kit. �� A closer look at the finer details…�� Available now ➡️ https://t.co/59kRWmgYrI #MCFC pic.twitter.com/M9b8mMtkof — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 31, 2017





Manchester United





Our new away kit for 2017/18 will look great with @ChampionsLeague badges on! https://t.co/qcHecJf2hD pic.twitter.com/QCdpIqMQZu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2017





Newcastle United





Southampton





Stoke City

#OWNIT Brand new #SCFC 2017/18 Home and Away kits on sale from Thursday 11th May in Club Stores. ��⚪️ #SCFC ���� pic.twitter.com/qVORXgB4Xn — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 8, 2017





Swansea City





Tottenham Hotspur





Watford





West Bromwich Albion









West Ham United





Our first ever black away kit! ⚒#WeAreWestHam pic.twitter.com/J07CX1PKkZ — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 26, 2017





