Photos | Jaguars push around Chargers in dominant victory

Wally Skalij
·1 min read
Inglewood, California September 25, 2022-Jaguars running back Travis Etienne stiff arms.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne stiff arms Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray during the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-10 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers sustained one of their more humbling defeats in recent memory Sunday, losing to Jacksonville Jaguars 38-10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a selection of his best photos from the contest:

Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker breaks up a pass intended for Chargers fullback Zander Horvath.
Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker breaks up a pass intended for Chargers fullback Zander Horvath in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jaguars running back James Robinson picks up yards against the Chargers in the second quarter.
Jaguars running back James Robinson picks up yards against the Chargers in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert loses the ball to the Jaguars on a fumble in the second quarter.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert loses the ball to the Jaguars on a fumble in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley, top, breaks up a pass intended for Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk in the third quarter.
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley, top, breaks up a pass intended for Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer is taken down.
Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer is taken down by Jaguar defenders after a reception in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Michael Davis.
Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne picks up a first down in front of Nasir Adderley and Bryce Callahan.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne picks up a first down in front of Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Bryce Callahan in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

