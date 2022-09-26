Photos | Jaguars push around Chargers in dominant victory

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne stiff arms Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray during the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-10 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers sustained one of their more humbling defeats in recent memory Sunday, losing to Jacksonville Jaguars 38-10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a selection of his best photos from the contest:

Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker breaks up a pass intended for Chargers fullback Zander Horvath in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jaguars running back James Robinson picks up yards against the Chargers in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert loses the ball to the Jaguars on a fumble in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers safety Nasir Adderley, top, breaks up a pass intended for Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer is taken down by Jaguar defenders after a reception in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne picks up a first down in front of Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Bryce Callahan in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

