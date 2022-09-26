Photos | Jaguars push around Chargers in dominant victory

The Jaguars blew out the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, taking a 29-10 lead through three quarters and a 38-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But quarterback Justin Herbert — who’s dealing with fractured rib cartilage — was still in the game throwing passes and taking hits through the final play. Why? “That’s a good [more]
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league's worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns Sunday in a 38-10 blowout of ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-point win was Jacksonville's largest on the road since a 33-3 rout of Minnesota in 2001, when Lawrence was 2 years old.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]