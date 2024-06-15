Photos of incomparable U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky through the years
Solid Gold
The 26-year-old Ledecky added to her impressive resume, winning the 800-meter freestyle at the world championships, making the 7-time Olympic gold medal winner the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event. The win makes world title No. 16, which breaks a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at the worlds.
The world record holder in both the 800 and 1,500 now has fans awaiting to see if she’ll increase her gold medal total at the Paris Games in 2024.
Until then, let’s take a look back at some of the incredible images from her stellar career in the pool…
