Photos of incomparable U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky through the years

Solid Gold

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The 26-year-old Ledecky added to her impressive resume, winning the 800-meter freestyle at the world championships, making the 7-time Olympic gold medal winner the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event. The win makes world title No. 16, which breaks a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at the worlds.

The world record holder in both the 800 and 1,500 now has fans awaiting to see if she’ll increase her gold medal total at the Paris Games in 2024.

Until then, let’s take a look back at some of the incredible images from her stellar career in the pool…

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

More Olympics coverage:

NFL players who won gold medals in the Summer Olympics.

Simone Biles through the years.

The 2021 U.S. women’s Olympics gymnastics team.

Katie Ledecky

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire