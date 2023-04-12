Photos: Hurricanes down Red Wings in regular season home finale

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Detroit Red Wings for their last regular season home game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta made 20 saves in the 4-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak and secured home ice advantage for the first round of the NHL playoffs with the victory.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) react after a goal by Noesen to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) embraces teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) after scoring on Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) is surrounded by teammates after scoring on Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) goes after the puck ahead of Detroit’s Lucas Raymond (23) in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a scoring attempt by Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) pressures Detroit’s Jake Walman (96) as he works to control the puck behind goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) controls the puck ahead of Detroit’s Andrew Copp (18) in the first period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast (71) works the puck against Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the second period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Detroit’s Robert Hagg (38) scores on Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) in the second period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Paul Stastny (26) reacts after a goal by teammate Brent Burns (8) on Detroit’s Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the second period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Detroit’s Alex Chiasson (48) collides with Carolina Hurricanes’ Shayne Gostisbehere (41) in the second period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a scoring attempt by Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the second period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour eyes the scoreboard during a time out in the second period against Detroit on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) works the puck against Detroit’s Jake Walman (96) and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the third period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) tries to score on a warp around against Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the third period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesse Piljujarvi (13), Paul Stastny (26) and Jack Drury (18) chat during a time out in the third period on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.