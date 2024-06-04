Photos: Hickory come-back earns State Quarterfinal over Granby
Hickory defeated Granby 5-3 in the state quarterfinals at Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 4, 2024. Granby led 3-1 before surrendering four runs in the seventh inning.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
McCaffrey will see his annual salary rise by $8 million.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Mourning said that he's now cancer-free and urged men to undergo screening for the disease.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Simone Biles extended her record with another all-around title at the U.S. championships on Sunday night
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Cousins is bringing his signature brand of intense-sports-dad energy to Atlanta, and the team is all-in.
With the escalating cost of wide receivers, how many teams will look at the salaries and think they can get a replacement cheap via the draft?
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Tucupita Marcano will never play major league baseball again.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Can the Pacers avoid a sweep with their best player sidelined for a second consecutive game?
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Gobert was the only unanimous selection.