PHOTOS: Grizzlies win thriller in OT over Furman, 35-28

Dec. 9—Photos from the Montana Grizzlies 35-28 overtime win over the Furman Paladins in an FCS Playoff quarterfinal round game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8.

Grizzlies' Junior Bergen (5) celebrates after a 35-28 overtime win over Furman in an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies kick returner Junior Bergen (5) takes the opening kickoff 99-yards for a touchdown in an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies cornerback Trevin Gradney (27) knocks down a fourth-down pass attempt to Furman wide receiver Kyndel Dean (11) in overtime of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) scores a touchdown on an 8-yard run in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies defensive end Kale Edwards (0) sacks Furman quarterback Tyler Huff (6) in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton (3) points to a sign a in the stands after a 35-28 overtime win over Furman in an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Fireworks explode over Washington-Grizzly Stadium before the start of the Montana Grizzlies FCS playoff matchup with the Furman Paladins on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Griz fans cheer on Montana during the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Junior Bergen (5) celebrates after a 22-yard reception in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Junior Bergen (5) picks up yardage on a 9-yard reception in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies defenders TraJon Cotton (3), Trevin Gradney and Braxton Hill (35) celebrate after Cotton's interception in the fourth quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Aaron Fontes (14) motions for a first down after a 12-yard reception in the third quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies linebacker Riley Wilson (42) sacks Furman quarterback Tyler Huff (6) in the second quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) completes a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Junior Bergen in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

The Grizzlies celebrate with kick returner Junior Bergen (5) after Bergen's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Junior Bergen (5) holds on to a 22-yard reception in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle and heads upfield on a 42-yard reception in the second quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Keelan White (6) is brought down on a 42-yard reception in the second quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch (4) gestures to the crowd in the second quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Aaron Fontes (14) is brought down on a 12-yard reception in the third quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies running back Eli Gillman (10) looks for running room after a reception in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) reaches for a first down on a run in the third quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies defenders stop a run by Furman quarterback Tyler Huff (6) in the third quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Keelan White (6) catches a pass in the second quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Grizzlies wide receiver Junior Bergen (5) catches a 9-yard reception in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Montana safety Nash Fouch (4) and the Grizzlies head out onto the field before their FCS playoff game against Furman at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff (6) completes a 70-yard pass to wide receiver Colton Hinton in the first quarter of an FCS Playoff game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

