PHOTOS: Gaylord football hosts Charlevoix, Sault, Cheboygan and more for 7-on-7

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

Action from Gaylord's 7-on-7 and Big Man Royal Rumble on Thursday, July 27 at Gaylord High School.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: PHOTOS: Gaylord football hosts Charlevoix, Sault, Cheboygan and more for 7-on-7