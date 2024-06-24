Photos: Former Rangers Man Ryan Kent Trains Under Jose Mourinho’s Watchful Eye

Jose Mourinho has held his first training session as Fenerbahce boss, with former Rangers star Ryan Kent working under his watchful eye.

Kent moved to Fenerbahce after leaving Rangers following the end of his Gers contract last summer, but struggled in Turkey over the course of the year.

Despite shining at Rangers and winning the Scottish Premiership title, Kent made just eight appearances spanning 145 minutes at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe, Jose Mourinho yönetiminde 2024-2025 sezonunun ilk antrenmanını Topuk Yaylası’nda gerçekleştirdi! pic.twitter.com/m5CDoPfPJC — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) June 24, 2024

He has been linked with a possible exit from the club, but his future is now in the hands of Mourinho.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss took his first training session as Fenerbahce coach today.

And Kent took part in the session, working under the watchful eye of the legendary Portuguese boss.

Kent will be looking to prove himself to Mourinho in the coming weeks of pre-season at the club.

The winger could come face to face with Rangers in the Champions League in the new campaign, with Fenerbahce entering the competition at the second qualifying round stage, while Rangers come in at the third qualifying round.