Photos from five-star running back Richard Young’s Notre Dame visit

Notre Dame has had its slew of great running backs over the years but in recent memory the Irish haven’t even been in the batters box to strike out in trying to land the nation’s biggest running back recruits.

According to 247Sports, Notre Dame has had one five-star running back commit to the Fighting Irish since 2000.

That’s why it was such a big deal for Notre Dame to simply get five-star running back Richard Young of the 2023 recruiting cycle on campus this week. Young, a 5-11, 200 pound running back from Lehigh Acres, Florida has received over 50 scholarship offers from all of the big-time programs. Notre Dame joined Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon as programs he has visited this month.

From afar it appears that Notre Dame still has a ton of work to do if they’re to land Young as Alabama and Georgia seem to be the favorites. Trust me, I’ll be dancing in the streets if Young ends up in blue and gold, but I’m not holding my breath.

I am however excited to see Notre Dame actually get in the batters box again with one of these guys. It’s impossible to get a hit unless you’re in the batters box, and the more at-bats you get, the more likely that hit is to ultimately come.

Video from Richard Young’s recruiting trip to Notre Dame, featuring Ferrari time with Marcus Freeman and an evening stop at Notre Dame Stadium.

