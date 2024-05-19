Photos: First look at Blake Corum in a Rams uniform

A lot of Los Angeles Rams fans are excited to see what Blake Corum can do alongside Kyren Williams in the backfield, giving the offense two dynamic runners who can also contribute in the passing game. Corum was the 83rd overall pick in Round 3 after a remarkable career at Michigan, which included 28 total touchdowns last season alone.

Corum was the Rams’ only invitee to the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere and while attending the event in Los Angeles, he suited up in his new uniform for the first time. The Rams shared a couple of photos of Corum in a full Rams uniform and he looks great rocking the No. 22.

The new threads. 😁🤌 pic.twitter.com/v6Z3Tw87pP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 18, 2024

Corum shared a few shots on his own account, too, including a video from the Rookie Premiere.

Corum will have to earn playing time behind Williams, the incumbent starter, but after the numbers he put up for the Wolverines, it won’t be surprising to see him on the field sooner rather than later. He has the quickness and vision to become a very good running back in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire