In photos: Fires rage across the world as new report warns of escalating climate change

As a new UN-sponsored climate report warned Monday of the "unequivocal" connection between human-caused global warming and extreme weather and climate events, massive wildfires burned across the world.

Why it matters: There appears to be no end in sight. Wildfires are currently devastating large swaths of the U.S., Canada, Russia, and the Mediterranean, and the wildfire season is far from over.

The big picture: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report notes that the world is on track to pass a crucial temperature threshold a decade sooner than expected.

The report warns of the potential for "compound events," in which various extremes, such as heat waves and drought events, occur simultaneously.

State of play: Even with 107 large wildfires burning across the American West, the region will brace for a new heatwave this week.

California's Dixie Fire is second-biggest wildfire in the state's history and the largest blaze now burning in the U.S. It remains only 21% contained as of Monday morning, per Cal Fire.

Dozens of wildfires broke out in Greece last week after the country suffered its worst heatwave in decades, prompting a U.S. senator to appeal to federal government to send aid.

Wildfires in Turkey forced thousands to evacuate and killed six at the start of the month.

Intense wildfires burning across Siberia's Sakha Republic have been active for months and their smoke has even reached the North Pole.

In Photos

Firefighters and a volunteer use a water hose near a burning blaze trying to extinguish a fire in the village of Glatsona on Evia (Euboea) island, on Aug. 9. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

A ferry hosts people who can't evacuate in the Pefki village, in Evia Island, Greece, on Aug. 8. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The remnants of a church sign near the burned remains of the church building on Aug. 8, 2021 in Greenville, California, after the Dixie Fire tore through the town. Photo: Maranie R. Staab/Getty Images

A woman covers her face from the smoke as her sister photographs what is left of Hunters Hardware store and the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce on Main St. in Greenville that was destroyed in the Dixie Fire. Photo: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Extinguishing work continues for the wildfire in the village of Kuel in Yakutia, Sakha, Russia on Aug. 8. Photo: Ivan Nikiforov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People try to extinguish a wildfire spreading in the village of Akcayaka in the area of Milas in the Mugla province, Turkey, on Aug. 6. Photo: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

