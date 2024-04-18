Photos: Final sections of Northwestern’s Ryan Field are demolished in Evanston

Demolition of Northwestern University’s 98-year-old Ryan Field began on Feb. 16. The new Ryan Field is part of a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan that was the largest in school history.

The school has said the stadium would seat 35,000, down more than 12,000 from the current Ryan Field, and feature a canopy designed to keep noise and light focused on the field. It would include cutting-edge technology and scoreboards, as well as concessions with food from local restaurants, and would achieve Gold LEED certification.

Northwestern will play the majority of its home football games next season at its lakefront soccer and lacrosse facility. the school is also in discussions with other Chicago-area stadiums to host games. The Wildcats have played at Wrigley Field three times since 2010, including a loss to Iowa last year on a last-second field goal.