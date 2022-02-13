Photos: Fans get their game face on as Rams, Bengals meet in Super Bowl LVI

Times Photography Staff
·2 min read
Inglewood, CA - February 13: Rams fans look at at the field before the start of Super Bowl LVI.
Rams fans look at the field before the start of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Game on.

For the second year in a row, a team playing in the Super Bowl gets to play in its own stadium.

Advantage: fans.

Fans sit on a sign for Super Bowl LVI outside of SoFi Stadium
Fans sit on a sign for Super Bowl LVI outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Bengals fan holds up an inflated tiger outside of SoFi Stadium before Super Bowl LVI.
A Bengals fan holds up an inflated tiger outside of SoFi Stadium before Super Bowl LVI. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Rapper Jay Z shows a photos on his cell phone before the start of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Rapper Jay Z shows a photos on his cell phone before the start of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Football fans in colorful hats watch players warm up on the field before Super Bowl LVI game
Football fans watch players warm up on the field before the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)
Rams and Bengals fans sport their team&#39;s colors before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Rams and Bengals fans sport their team's colors Sunday before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Los Angeles Rams fan in a mask with ram horns
Left, a Cincinnati Bengals fan watches players warm up on the field. Right, a Los Angeles Rams fan arrives before the start of Super Bowl LVI. (Lynne Sladky; Julio Cortez/Associated Press)
Fans attend the Players Tailgate outside of SoFi Stadium.
Fans attend the Players Tailgate outside of SoFi Stadium. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A Rams fan in a hat with a Rams model on it outside SoFi Stadium
An animated Rams fan outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday before the start of Super Bowl LVI. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Cincinnati Bengals fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl LVI game
Cincinnati Bengals fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl LVI game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)
Cincinnati Bengals fans take pictures in front of big Super Bowl LVI letters and a body of water
Cincinnati Bengals fans take pictures before the NFL Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)
Fans gather outside SoFi Stadium prior to the start of Super Bowl LVI.
Fans gather outside SoFi Stadium prior to the start of Super Bowl LVI. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

