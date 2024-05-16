Advertisement
Breaking news:

Xander Schauffele cards 9-under 62 for PGA Championship record

Photos: Drivers take the oval on day 3 of practice for the 108th running of the Indy 500

mykal mceldowney, indianapolis star

Drivers take to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the third day of practice in preparation for the 108th running of the Indy 500.