Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena pounds home plate after sliding in to score the winning run in an 8-7 victory over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers lost Game 4 of the World Series in a shocker, allowing two runs on the final play of the game in an 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The teams are tied 2-2 heading into Sunday's Game 5.

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij.

View photos Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen drops to his knees after giving up a single on the final play of Game 4 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Tampa Bay Rays baserunner Randy Arozarena stumbles and falls between third and home before getting up and scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena stops before home plate before eventually scoring the winning run after Dodgers catcher Will Smith fails to corral the throw to home on the final play of the game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Dodgers catcher Will Smith drops the ball allowing the Rays winning run to score in the ninth inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Randy Arozarena slides into home to score the winning run of an 8-7 victory over the Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Randy Arozarena scores the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Rays' Brett Phillips celebrates after a game winning hit in the ninth to beat the Dodgers 8-7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

View photos Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a leaping catch off the bat of Brandon Lowe in the second inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) More

Story continues