Photos: Dallas Wings spoil Caitlin Clark’s stellar WNBA debut with 79-76 win

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbawale hit the game-winning, step back three-point shot with three seconds left in the game to win 79-76 and spoil Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut at College Park Center in Arlington Friday night.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbawale (24) celebrates after making the game-winning, three-point shot in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Clark, the 2024 no. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and leading scorer in NCAA basketball history, led the Indiana Fever in points with 21, but it was not enough to defeat Ogunbawale, who scored 19, and forward Jaelyn Brown, who led the Wings in scoring with 21.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after hitting a three-point shot in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Clark scored 16 in the first half, but was held in check in the second in what was quite possibly the most highly-anticipated WNBA preseason exhibition game in its 28-year history.

The Wings will be back in action next Wednesday at home against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark runs out of the tunnel prior to a WNBA preseason game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024. Clark is making her highly anticipated professional debut after going as the number one pick in the 2024 draft.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark stands on the court for the national anthem prior to a WNBA preseason game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024. Clark is making her highly anticipated professional debut after going as the number one pick in the 2024 draft.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is announced as a starter prior to a WNBA preseason game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024. Clark is making her highly anticipated professional debut after going as the number one pick in the 2024 draft.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is guarded by Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) in the second quarter of a WNBA preseason game at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

A fan holds up a sign saying ‘I’ve got Caitlin Fever,’ while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

WNBA fans cheer after Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes her first basket as a WNBA player in the first quarter of a WNBA preseason game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Dallas Wings guard Jaelyn Brown (18) celebrates after hitting a three-point shot in the first quarter of a WNBA preseason game at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a shot over Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbawale (24) in the first quarter of a WNBA preseason game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Leilani Correa (23) and forward NaLyssa Smith (1) go up for the rebound with Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (15) in the third quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Dallas Wings center Stephanie Scares (10) gets the ball knocked away from Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) argues with the referee after no foul called in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbawale (24) celebrates with her teammate Jaelyn Brown (18) after making the game-winning, three-point shot in the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) attempts to shoot the game-tying, three-point shot at the end of the fourth quarter of a WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever at College Park Center in Arlington on Friday, May 3, 2024.