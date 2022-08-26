Photos: Dallas Cowboys hit the blue carpet

The Dallas Cowboys celebrated the start of the 2022 season at The Star in Frisco with a new feature - a blue carpet.

Players including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and others showed up in style to the event. The final preseason game happens today against the Seahawks at 7 p.m. in Arlington.

Take a look at photos of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite Cowboys players out of uniform and suited up.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott walks down the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb stops for photos on the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons answers questions while on the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch walks down the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy walks down to the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott walks the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks down the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott talks to reporters on the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Tyler Smith walks down the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Malik Hooker arrives for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence walks the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware walks the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Rico Dowdle walks the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Former Dallas Cowboys Nate Newton walks on the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs talks with reporters on the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.

Former Dallas Cowboys Bob Lilly walks toward the blue carpet for the season kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Ford Center in Frisco.