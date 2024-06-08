Photos: Cox soccer wins state title in Penalty Kicks
Cox defeated Albemarle 1-1 (5-3) in penalty kicks in the class 5 soccer state championships at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, Virginia, on June 8, 2024.
Cox defeated Albemarle 1-1 (5-3) in penalty kicks in the class 5 soccer state championships at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, Virginia, on June 8, 2024.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Porter is receiving treatment and cooperating with authorities.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
No, the Packers and Eagles aren't being told to not wear green for a game in Brazil.