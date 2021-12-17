Photos: Chiefs surge late to defeat Chargers in overtime

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce scores the winning touchdown in front of Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris during the Chiefs' 34-28 win at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers missed a chance to take over first place in the AFC West on Thursday night, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured all of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage point. Check out their best photos of the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert beats the Chiefs defense to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes under pressure from Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has his shoe pulled off as he is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, left, pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a pass attempt during the second half. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, top, battles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward for a pass during Thursday's game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Maholmes is pushed out of bounds by Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones after scrambling in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley fumbles the ball while trying to dive for a touchdown against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass against the Chargers to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs past Chargers defensive back Trey Marshall (36) and cornerback Michael Davis (43) for the winning touchdown in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce after connecting on the winning touchdown pass against the Chargers in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.