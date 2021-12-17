Photos: Chiefs surge late to defeat Chargers in overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs won a 34-28 overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a walk-off 34-yard Travis Kelce touchdown. Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has barely left the building and reporters and interim head coach Darrell Bevel are already laughing at his expense. And the NFL is changing the rules to allow players infected with COVID-19 to return to team activities more quickly. PLUS: Find out why Patrick Mahomes might go full Aaron Rodgers on his brother, Jackson.
The game was only 1:33 old when Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. silenced the crowd and sent his teammates to a knee in prayer. Parham hit the back of his helmet on the turf while attempting to catch a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone. Medical personnel cut off Parham’s facemask [more]
Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, […]