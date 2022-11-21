Photos | Chiefs squeak past Chargers in 30-27 comeback win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, top, is dragged down by Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the first half of the Chargers' 30-27 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a regular-season sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, riding the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection to a 30-27 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's critical moments. Here's a look at his best photos from the AFC West contest:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws an incomplete pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer catches a 50-yard touchdown pass in front of Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson falls to the ground after catching a pass in front of Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen fumbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) dives for the ball after a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) deflects a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, resulting in an interception to seal the Chiefs' 30-27 win. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.