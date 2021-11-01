Photos: Chargers lose in revenge game against Patriots

In this article:

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) can't make a catch as he's hit by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant during the second half of the Chargers' 27-24 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers missed out on a chance to avenge their blowout loss to the Patriots in 2020, falling to New England 27-24 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos from the contest.

Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the end zone. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is tackled by Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles in the pocket near the goal line at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hauls in a pass for a two-point conversion. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips scores on an interception return past Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips, a former Chargers player, intercepts a pass and returns it in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler shakes a diving tackle attempt by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambles as he is chased by the Chargers' defense. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) shows frustration after failing to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

