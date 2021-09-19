Photos: Chargers lose to Dallas Cowboys in home opener at SoFi Stadium

Gina Ferazzi
·2 min read
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara is charged with roughing the kicker on Los Angeles Chargers punter Ty Long
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara (54) is penalized for roughing Chargers punter Ty Long (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers' first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood didn't end pretty for home team. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

Here are some of photos of the game from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard celebrates after scoring a first-half touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard celebrates after scoring a first-half touchdown. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams dives into the end zone to score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams dives into the end zone to score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham rushes in.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks for an open receiver as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rushes in during the Chargers' loss Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers&#39; Nasir Adderley leaps in the air to break up a potential TD pass to Dallas Cowboys&#39; Blake Jarwin.
Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley leaps in the air to break up a potential touchdown pass to Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Greg Zuerlein kicks a 56- yard field goal as time expires to lift the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the Chargers.
Greg Zuerlein kicks a 56- yard field goal as time expires to lift the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the Chargers. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Greg Zuerlein celebrates with his Dallas Cowboys teammates immediately after kicking the winning field goal as time expired.
Greg Zuerlein celebrates with his Dallas Cowboys teammates immediately after kicking the winning field goal as time expired. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Kicker Greg Zuerlein is lifted up by his Dallas Cowboys teammates after nailing a 56-yard field goal.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein is lifted up by his Dallas Cowboys teammates after nailing a 56-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 win over the Chargers. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

