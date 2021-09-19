Photos: Chargers lose to Dallas Cowboys in home opener at SoFi Stadium

In this article:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara (54) is penalized for roughing Chargers punter Ty Long (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers' first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood didn't end pretty for home team. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

Here are some of photos of the game from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard celebrates after scoring a first-half touchdown. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams dives into the end zone to score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks for an open receiver as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rushes in during the Chargers' loss Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley leaps in the air to break up a potential touchdown pass to Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Greg Zuerlein kicks a 56- yard field goal as time expires to lift the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the Chargers. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Greg Zuerlein celebrates with his Dallas Cowboys teammates immediately after kicking the winning field goal as time expired. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is lifted up by his Dallas Cowboys teammates after nailing a 56-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 win over the Chargers. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.