Photos: Chargers dominate Broncos to bolster playoff hopes

Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) lunge to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the first half of the Chargers' 34-13 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers picked up an important win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading them to a 34-13 triumph over the Denver Broncos. The win puts the Chargers firmly in control of their playoff destiny — if they win next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, they clinch a postseason berth.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage points Sunday. Here are some of their best photos of the game.

Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) celebrates a defensive stop on Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) is forced out of bounds as he reaches for the goal line in front of Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Andre Roberts scores on a 101-yard kickoff return during the second half for the Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dives for a first down in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Micah Kiser, left, and defensive end Shelby Harris team up to slow down Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) can't handle a pass as Chargers inside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga closes in for a tackle in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers free safety Derwin James, right, is penalized for roughing the passer as he hits Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) celebrates in front of teammate Justin Jones (93) after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams pulls in a 45-yard touchdown catch in front of Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

