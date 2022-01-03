Photos: Chargers dominate Broncos to bolster playoff hopes
Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier
·2 min read
The Chargers picked up an important win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading them to a 34-13 triumph over the Denver Broncos. The win puts the Chargers firmly in control of their playoff destiny — if they win next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, they clinch a postseason berth.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage points Sunday. Here are some of their best photos of the game.
