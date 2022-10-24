Photos | Chargers crumble against Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III falls over Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) for a touchdown during the Chargers' 37-23 loss at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers' three-game winning streak ended Sunday in a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the action:

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives into the end zone for a first-half touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) reaches over Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) for a touchdown late in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson screams out in pain after suffering a knee injury on a play in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) knocks away a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the end zone during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is pursued by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and safety Ryan Neal (26). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

