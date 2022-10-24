Photos | Chargers crumble against Seahawks

Expected by many to end up in the NFC West basement, the Seattle Seahawks instead are leading the division after seven weeks. Seattle vaulted into the division lead with its most impressive victory over the season. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the company said it had received more files from the criminal, showing information including personal and health claims data of more patients as well as files with some Medibank and international student customer data. "Given the complexity of what we have received, it is too soon to determine the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen," the company said in a statement. Medibank's is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents that have rocked corporate Australia, including a breach late last month at the country's no. 2 telco Optus, which compromised the data of up to 10 million customers.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was wearing a walking boot during his postgame press conference, dealing with an ankle injury. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a limited update on the signal-caller, saying Tannehill is “good.” “[He’s] progressing,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “A lot of guys, day after the game, [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss San Francisco’s big trade deadline deal to acquire do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. Are they going all in to with the Super Bowl this year? Is it to give Trey Lance even more weapons when he likely take over again next season? Or could it be something else? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]