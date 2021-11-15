Photos: Chargers can't keep pace with Vikings in loss at SoFi Stadium

Mike Zimmer said earlier in the week that his Minnesota Vikings still had plenty of fight. The Vikings bounced back from two straight close losses and one of the most tumultuous weeks of Zimmer's eight-season tenure with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. “I told the the team it takes a lot of courage to fight through adversity when everybody’s shooting arrows at you," Zimmer said.
SNY's Maria Marino chats with Paige Bueckers after her career-high 34 points against Arkansas in UConn's 95-80 win. Bueckers: 'I'm confident. My teammates trust me, my coaches trust me'. Bueckers did point out that the team wasn't satisfied with the win, saying: 'It was a tough defensive test for us and we have a lot to learn from it'.
So much for the Broncos delivering a blueprint to the rest of the league on how to stop the Cowboys offense. The Cowboys had 431 yards and scored 43 points. They scored touchdowns on five of their first eight possessions before Dak Prescott and many of the starters departed the 43-3 blowout. Broncos coach Vic [more]
Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day. The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday. “When you go 15 for 19 that’s a pretty good night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
The Chiefs played last week’s game without a turnover — the first time they hadn’t committed a giveaway since beating the Browns in Week One. It’s time to reset the counter back to zero. Punter A.J. Cole forced a fumble on Mike Hughes as he registered a solid return, and the Raiders recovered the loose [more]
Last year, the Buccaneers emerged from the bye with a flourish. This year, they’ve regressed, picking up their third loss of the season and running their losing streak to two. Speaking of two, quarterback Tom Brady had two interceptions in Sunday’s 29-19 loss. After the game, coach Bruce Arians blamed both miscues on Brady. “That [more]