Photos: Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC past No. 15 Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams scores his third touchdown, pushing past Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns during No. 6 USC’s 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum, inspiring fans and teammates to say he should win the Heisman Trophy. Look back at highlight moments from the Trojans' win.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after a 38-27 win over Notre Dame at the Coliseum Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive back Calen Bullock (7) celebrates with defensive back Max Williams (4) and defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) after intercepting a pass late in a win over Notre Dame at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Mario Williams hurdles over Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey after making a catch in the third quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) puts pressure on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the first half at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC running back Austin Jones (6) pulls away from the Notre Dame defense in the first half at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC tight end Lake McRee hurdles over Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the first quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) evades a tackle attempt by Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey (21) in the second half at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive back Calen Bullock directs the band with a sword after beating Notre Dame at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

