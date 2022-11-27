Photos: Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC past No. 15 Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns during No. 6 USC’s 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum, inspiring fans and teammates to say he should win the Heisman Trophy. Look back at highlight moments from the Trojans' win.
LOS ANGELES (AP) After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams' teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC's spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. ''They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,'' Williams said with a smile and a shrug.
After No. 15 Notre Dame dropped its regular season finale at No. 6 USC by a 38-27 margin, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to reporters inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Freeman: "Hamstring."