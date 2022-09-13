Photos: Brownie the Elf at midfield for 2022

The Cleveland Browns gave fans the decision of what belonged at the 50-yard line of FirstEnergy Stadium this year. With no logo outside of the team’s helmet, FirstEnergy Stadium hasn’t had anything at the 50-yard line since 2017.

Based on the comments from the team’s announcement, and our post, it seemed fans were very passionate about the “Brownie the Elf” options. Some fans believed it was the only option while still others mocked the idea of a cartoon elf that has nothing to do with the team’s name being at midfield.

It looks like those passionate about the elf in a positive way have won out. First we saw this from high above the stadium:

Then, Brad Stainbrook of The OBR reported the same and included a picture from inside the stadium:

According to a source, the art was added to the field on Monday with that area being covered over the weekend during the rain.

What do you think of the team’s new design at the 50-yard line?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire