Photos: Bright Olympic Dos

Jamaica's Janieve Russell prepares to enter the starting blocks for the 400m hurdles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Bahama's Shaunae Miller-Uibo warms-up before round 1 of the 200m race. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce takes off from the starting blocks in round 1 of the 200m race. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan lines up at the start of the women's 100m hurdles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
=Jamaica's Shadae Lawrence prepares to make a throw in the women's discus throw qualifying. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou of Greece makes a throw in the women's discus throw qualifying. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Netherlands Nadine Visser lines up at the start of the women's 100m hurdles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
The hair of Angola's Azenaide Carlos flies through the air after taking a shot against Netherlands in the preliminary round of team handball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates the gold medal in the 100m final. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Angola's Natalia Santos makes a pass against Netherlands in the preliminary round of team handball (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

