Photos: Bright Olympic Dos

A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
This was frightening.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
After being delayed for a year and going through all of the challenges that the COVID-19 era can bring to bear, the Tokyo Olympic Games are drawing to a close Sunday, bringing to an end a competition that has established new stars and created a new wave of memories in the historic competition.