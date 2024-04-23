Advertisement

PHOTOS: Braves pitcher A.J. Minter surprises Cobb County firefighters

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter visited firefighters at Cobb Fire Station 19 to show appreciation for their service to Cobb County, including Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. Minter brought the firefighters lunch from Chick-fil-A and gave them an autographed, personalized jersey with their station number and "The Rock" nickname. He also took a tour of the fire station, rode in the front of a fire engine, and answered questions. The fire department gave Minter a special Cobb County Fire belt buckle.