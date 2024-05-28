Photos: Boston Celtics take down Indiana Pacers in Game 4, Eastern Conference series
Photos: The Boston Celtics end the Indiana Pacers season in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Indianapolis.
Photos: The Boston Celtics end the Indiana Pacers season in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Indianapolis.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
P.J. Washington has scored 57 combined points in the last two games to lead Dallas past the Thunder.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Boston stunned the Pacers in their own gym to complete the series sweep.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.
When Jalen Brunson looks like Jalen Brunson, the Knicks win; when he doesn’t, they don’t.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.