PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 97-89 Game 4 win over Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder advanced past the first round with a sweep over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 97-89 Game 4 win on Monday helped OKC win its first playoff series since 2016.

The Thunder utilized a 27-point fourth quarter to escape with the close road win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Josh Giddey had 14 points and went 4-of-6 from 3.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans failed to score at a decent clip in all four losses. They shot 38% in Game 4. Brandon Ingram was held to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting. CJ McCollum had 20 points and six rebounds.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point Game 4 win over the Pelicans.

