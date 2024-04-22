PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 94-92 Game 1 win over Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder gutted out a 94-92 Game 1 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The two-point win gives OKC a 1-0 lead in the first-round series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting, six rebounds and four assists. This included five points in the final 96 seconds to give the Thunder the close win. Chet Holmgren had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were led by CJ McCollum’s 20 points on 9-of-22 shooting. The veteran guard had a chance to either tie or take the lead in the final seconds but missed on a desperate 3-pointer. Trey Murphy III had 21 points and went 5-of-12 from 3.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s two-point playoff win over the Pelicans.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire