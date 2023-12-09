PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 138-136 OT win over Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder won a thriller in overtime against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, 138-136.

The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams highlighted OKC’s third win against Golden State this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points on 15-of-30 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Holmgren tied the game with three free throws and finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Williams scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were led by Stephen Curry. He finished with 34 points and went 6-of-12 from 3. The Warriors had seven players score double-digit points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s two-point OT win over the Warriors.

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after scoring a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks off the court after his team loses to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder fans cheer for their team against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) moves against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) moves to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) moves around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches game action against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) moves to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder Girls perform during a time out against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; An Oklahoma City Thunder Girl performs at the end of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) moves to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire