PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 138-136 OT win over Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder won a thriller in overtime against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, 138-136.
The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams highlighted OKC’s third win against Golden State this season.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points on 15-of-30 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Holmgren tied the game with three free throws and finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Williams scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were led by Stephen Curry. He finished with 34 points and went 6-of-12 from 3. The Warriors had seven players score double-digit points.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s two-point OT win over the Warriors.