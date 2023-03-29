PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder’s 137-134 loss to the Hornets

Playing the first night of the final back-to-back of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their worst loss of the season to the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets, 137-134, on Tuesday.

The problem wasn’t the offense — as the Thunder had a trio of 30-point scorers in Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe. Amazing production with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out due to an ankle sprain.

The problem was the defense — as P.J. Washington scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting with 22 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s three-point loss to the Hornets.

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball past Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) reacts to an officials call on a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts after a defensive play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) grabs a loose ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) are seen during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts after his made basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) watches his team play against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon (9) celebrates after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford gestures to his team against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) works to control the ball between Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon (9) and forward Kai Jones (23) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared Butler (14) shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) and forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) are seen during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball past Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) gives a high five to guard Isaiah Joe (11) after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) celebrate after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks on during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) blocks the shot attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) steals the ball from Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) shoots a three point basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon (9) celebrates after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City 137-134. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

